SASKATOON -- Road and access restrictions are in place at the emergency departments at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) and Royal University Hospital (RUH) Adult Emergency.

Construction will take place at the outdoor play area on the second floor of JPCH immediately above the roadway, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.

Beginning this week patients, visitors and staff are encouraged to stay away from the designated construction areas.

Altered access will occur daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and construction is expected to last until mid-September.

Patient and family entrances remain unaffected, though patients are encouraged to give themselves extra time to arrive for appointments.