Josie Skakun
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 12:21PM CST Last Updated Monday, June 8, 2020 9:40AM CST
E'cole Providence
Congratulations Josie! You are the most determined, ambitious, hard working, smart & beautiful girl ever! You will do great things & go far in this crazy world! Love you xo
