Home
Follow on
Coronavirus in Canada
Total cases: 99,853 | Active: 29,582 | Recovered: 62,017 | Deceased: 8,254
WATCH LIVE
Stream CTV News for breaking news updates
Advertisement
SASKATOON
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Joah Liu
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 3:41PM CST
SHARE
Riverside Christian School (Grade 8)
See more Class of 2020 grads
SHARE
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More From CTV News
false
The Dialogue: Dan Shingoose
Air Date: June 17, 2020
false
Expansion to Saskatoon jail
Air Date: June 17, 2020
false
Improving police oversight
Air Date: June 17, 2020
false
Supervised consumption site goes ahead
Air Date: June 17, 2020
false
Upheaval for minor sports
Air Date: June 17, 2020
false
Sask. sports, camps get go-ahead
Air Date: June 16, 2020
Saskatoon Top Stories
9 new Sask. COVID-19 cases; 7 in far north, 2 in Saskatoon
'Overdoses are skyrocketing in the city': AIDS Saskatoon to open supervised consumption site without provincial funding
Government announces $120 million dollar expansion to Saskatoon Correctional Centre
'We need to be retaining those kids': Many unknowns for Baseball Saskatoon as it tries to salvage season
'I bet you’re here for me': An Indigenous Sask. man reflects on times police showed up while he was just working
This Sask. lab is among Canada's most effective at detecting COVID-19
More from CTV News Saskatoon
false
Parade for Prince Albert girl who survived attack
Air Date: May 20, 2020
false
How will work change?
Air Date: May 11, 2020
false
Adapting behind the grill
Air Date: May 8, 2020
false
Milgaard's struggle for exoneration
Air Date: January 30, 2020
false
Old computers get new life
Air Date: February 4, 2020
false
Making Sask. weightlifting history
Air Date: January 28, 2020
DON'T MISS
false
Tourists say locals in Ont. cottage country targeting them
false
New study: Flying toilet particles could spread COVID-19
false
Caught on cam: Man shoves 92-year-old woman to the ground
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative leadership hopefuls face off for first time
Singh stands by calling Bloc MP a racist after being removed from House
Bolton bombshells: Ex-adviser says Trump asked China's Xi for reelection help
Canada loses bid for seat on the United Nations Security Council on first vote
Families' proposed class action alleges RCMP, province failed to protect loved ones in N.S. mass shooting
U.S. virus outbreaks stir clash over masks, personal freedom
Advertisement
Most-Watched
false
Drunk driver goes to prison
Air Date: June 16, 2020
false
Sask. sports, camps get go-ahead
Air Date: June 16, 2020
false
Power Play: 'What has she done?'
Air Date: June 15, 2020
false
CTV News Saskatoon at Six for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Air Date: June 16, 2020
false
Calls to defund police
Air Date: June 16, 2020
Most-Read
COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Wednesday, June 17
Confederation Park Community School changes name to Wâhkôhtowin School
COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Tuesday, June 16
Saskatoon's apartments among cheapest of Canadian cities: report
'I bet you’re here for me': An Indigenous Sask. man reflects on times police showed up while he was just working