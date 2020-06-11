Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Jewel Bird
Constable Robin Cameron Education Complex
"I'm beyond proud of your accomplishments my sweets. Congratulations YOU DID IT!! Love Mom, Chris and sisters"
CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.