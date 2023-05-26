Jerry Seinfeld coming to Saskatoon

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be performing at SaskTel Centre this fall.

Seinfeld will perform bring newest stand-up routine to the city on September 23, according to a SaskTel Centre news release.

The announcement was made Friday morning. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2.

His career kicked off with an appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. It was eight years later that he and comedian Larry David created the show Seinfeld.

The show ran for nine seasons and was declared the best sitcom ever in a 60 minutes/Vanity Fair poll in 2012, the release said.

Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film, Unfrosted, a comedy fill about the invention of the Pop-Tart.