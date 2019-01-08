The truck driver in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has pleaded guilty to all 29 charges.

Charges in crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sidhu was driving the semi-truck that collided with the Broncos team bus on April 6. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured in the crash. The team was travelling to a playoff game in Nipawin.

Wanted to make guilty plea

Sidhu’s lawyer, Mark Brayford, spoke outside out of court after his client’s plea.

“His position was, ‘I just want to plead guilty. I don’t want a plea bargain, a trial,’” Brayford said. “Mr. Sidhu advised me ‘I don’t want to make things any worse. I can’t make things any better, but I certainly don’t want to make them worse.”

“He’s devastated. He wanted the families to know that he’s devastated by the grief that he’s caused them.”

Families feeling some relief

Scott Thomas lost his son Evan in the crash. After Sidhu’s plea, he said all the families involved in the crash are feeling some relief.

“It was his fault,” Thomas said. “It means a lot to us.”

Thomas said he appreciates the families won’t need to go through a trial. He added hearing Sidhu’s admittance of guilt gave him closure.

“He was guilty, he acknowledged that,” Thomas said. “That’s all I needed to hear.”

Team responds

In a written statement, the Broncos hockey club said it is also relieved by Sidhu’s plea.

“I commend Mr. Sidhu for taking responsibility for his actions and sparing the survivors and the families the anguish of rehashing this tragedy in court,” Broncos President Jamie Brockman said in the statement. “I know Mr. Sidhu has also been deeply affected by this tragedy. His careless actions will haunt him for the rest of his life, and I’m sure it is a relief to move forward.”

The crash

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. The truck had a stop sign. The bus did not.

A report commissioned by the provincial government recommended several changes to the intersection, including removing trees that may have blocked the sight lines, adding rumble strips on Highway 335 before the intersection and improving signage in the area.

The intersection was also the site of a fatal crash in 1997.

The owner of the trucking company Sidhu worked for, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., is facing eight charges relating to non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations. Sukhminder Singh is expected back in Calgary court in February.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 28 in Melfort.

CTV's Ashley Field is in court.