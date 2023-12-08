James Smith Cree Nation inquest dates announced

The dates for two separate inquests into the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 have been confirmed.

An inquest into the deaths on the First Nation will begin on Jan. 15 in Melfort.

A separate inquest will be held into the death of Myles Sanderson starting on Feb. 26. That inquest will be in Saskatoon.

Eleven people were killed and 17 were injured in the attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept 4, 2022.

Sanderson was arrested four days later and died in police custody.