'It was a cool sight to see': Tornado caught on camera in Sask.

Audrey Gofer was driving to North Battleford when she saw a tornado near Maymont, Sask. Friday evening.

The one minute video taken around 4:30 p.m. shows dark clouds with a tornado twisting and turning near a farm.

“There was a big black cloud and then I started seeing dust swirling and then I told my nephew, ‘There’s a tornado!’” she told CTV News.

Gofer took out her phone right away to film the tornado, with the two of them stopping on the side of the road to fully capture it. She said it was going towards the farm that was nearby.

She said the area was “really windy” and stayed for a couple minutes before driving away.

“It was a cool sight to see and that’s why I took the video and it wasn’t really near us, I’d say about a quarter mile away from us,” she said.

By Saturday afternoon, the video posted to her Facebook page has been shared over 800 times.

Alysa Pederson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the video was shared with their storm account and is still investigating the situation.

She said there was a “pretty strong thunderstorm” that started north of Saskatoon on Friday.

“What that storm did is it hit a little bit of a boundary and gave it a little bit of a spin so it was very short-lived,” Pederson said.

While Environment Canada hasn’t confirmed it yet, she said it’s “probably” a type of tornado called a land spout.

Pederson said land spouts are still dangerous and can cause damage to property if they hit something.

Environment Canada said it has not received any reports of damage near Maymont caused by the tornado that was caught on camera.