'It's just like he's vanished': Family of Saskatoon man last seen in October still hopes for leads

Prince Albert -

The family of a 48-year-old Saskatoon man is looking for information to help locate him.

“It’s just like he’s vanished,” said Leslie Peesker’s sister Kelly McCabe.

The Peesker family filed a missing person report Dec. 22 with Rosthern RCMP. Police shared a photo and message with the public. So far there are no leads on his whereabouts.

McCabe says Peesker’s friend was the last person to see him on Oct. 14. He dropped Peesker off near Rosthern on Highway 11 with his bike and packs. The friend said Peesker planned to cycle to Prince Albert that day and then do some back-country camping.

“My brother’s been doing this for ten years. He’s very wise and knowledgeable when it comes to living outdoors both in the summer and wintertime,” McCabe said.

When Peesker never arrived at his parents’ house in Prince Albert, the family assumed he decided to camp with the supplies he had.

“They have not even received one call,” said McCabe. “And there’s been nothing found along the highway or anyone who’s seen a bike or anything.”

She said Peesker does not have any known mental health issues and not returning to be with the family for Christmas is out of character as they are a close-knit family and Peesker is a very sociable person.

Leslie Peesker is an avid cyclist and back-country camper according to his sister Kelly McCabe. (Courtesy Kelly McCabe)

“Lots of people have golfed with him and played ball with him and that type of thing so he’s not a loner by any means,” McCabe said.

Peesker hasn’t owned a car for ten years for environmental reasons and he prefers to live off-the-grid, according to McCabe.

He has been known to camp for extended periods of time however it's unusual for him not to contact relatives or his son.

McCabe said her family became worried with the change in seasons.

"He doesn’t have his winter camping gear. It’s at my parents’ place in Prince Albert," she said.

"We kind of actually thought that he might show up at Christmas and we were really disappointed and worried when he didn’t."

According to police, Peesker was last seen at a Rosthern gas station along Highway 11.

He is described as five foot, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was riding a gold-coloured Kona bike with saddlebags.

“Investigators ask residents that live along Highway 11 from Rosthern to Prince Albert to check their properties, particularly outbuildings, for any signs of Leslie and/or clothing or items that seem out of place,” RCMP said in an earlier news release.

McCabe is hopeful someone has seen him and will report their encounter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.