'It's his time to follow his dreams': Saskatoon musician fighting brain cancer offered massive musical opportunity
Saskatoon musician Kevin Barrett was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer, just months before he is supposed to head to Nashville for what his family hopes is his big break.
“We are moving and forging towards the future, believing and having faith that he is truly going to be that walking miracle,” said Barrett’s wife Jacqueline Almedia.
Kevin’s musical career consists of teaching for 25 years while recording over 300 songs and playing at several venues throughout Saskatoon. He has been working at his craft since he’s been 16 years old.
“He knew at an early age that his dream, his burning desire, would always be to be a rock star,” said Almeida.
In January, Barrett was diagnosed with stage four multifocal glioblastoma, a rare and extremely aggressive type of brain cancer.
Dr. Benajamin Mass with the Canadian Cancer Society describes glioblastoma as one of the most aggressive types of cancers the Society treats.
“With treatments, which include brain surgery, neurosurgery, to remove as much tumour as we can, radiation treatments that I do and chemotherapy, with those treatments, we can extend survival but we don’t have a cure so they usually come back and become life-threatening,” said Dr.Mass.
According to Dr.Mass, even with treatment, survival is only a little over a year. On Feb. 10 Barrett began chemotherapy and radiation.
“This is one of those cancers that there's no roadmap and we're doing everything we can,” said Barrett’s daughter Jayne Drucker. “We're just we're going to stay positive.”
Barrett’s diagnosis comes as he is supposed to head to Nashville to work for the publishing company Anthem Entertainment. Its president heard about Barrett and thinks he has "an amazing voice."
“I felt that we need to find ways to let people know about his music,” said the company's president Gilles Godard.
If Barrett can get to Nashville, it could provide him with exposure for his songs to be picked up by other artists, used in a movie, or other musical avenues.
“I feel that if we can play it for various music supervisors that put music in film, if we can play it for various artists who are looking for music in that genre, I think there are brilliant opportunities for Kevin,” said Godard.
At one point in his, life he was asked to compose music with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians, Steve Miller Band. He put that opportunity aside to focus on his three daughters.
“I think I can speak for all of my sisters and on this that we're so thankful that our dad, put aside his dreams for so many years. He raised us girls and it's his turn, it's his time to follow his dreams and see his dreams come true” said Barrett’s daughter Jayne Drucker.
On Friday Barrett had his last round of radiation treatment. A Go Fund Me has been started to help pay for a cancer coach, financial support for Kevin’s family, travel and accommodation costs and post-treatment support.
