'It’s a huge step': Urban Métis federation and Saskatoon Catholic school division sign agreement

An agreement between Central Urban Métis Federation (CUMFI) and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) was signed on Thursday.

The document is a new memorandum of understanding and represents an alliance between the two groups.

Shirley Isbister, president of CUMFI, says the document is a “co-governance agreement” that “cements partnership” between the Métis organization and 50 Catholic schools.

Isbister said Thursday’s signing marks a step towards decolonizing education.

“We will be able to be a partner in making decisions as we move forward for Indigenous education,” Isbister said.

“And for the Métis, it’s a huge step.”

After the signing, students from St. Michael Community School showcased how Métis teachings is already being integrated into the classroom.

Students jigged and played the fiddle, as the crowd clapped to the beat.

Grade 6 students Thomas Ballantyne and Tristan Omani said they’re learning to bead moccasins in their class.

“You get to learn more about your own culture,” Omani told CTV News.

Both Omani and Ballantyne were able to introduce themselves in Michif.

“They teach us our language,” Ballantyne said.

Isbister said it’s important Michif is taught in schools to ensure the language doesn’t go extinct.

“I don’t know the language. [My parents] wanted to reduce the barriers and racism for us,” Isbister said.

“So no one in my family, until now, has had the opportunity to learn our language.”

Isbister hopes under this new agreement, more students will learn about Métis culture; that they’ll take what they’ve learned into their homes and spread the knowledge.