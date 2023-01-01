It's a boy: Saskatoon welcomes first baby of the year

The first baby born in Saskatoon in 2023 is a boy.

Elliott Quinn Hubbard was born just 30 seconds after midnight, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Health Authority (SHA).

He was just a hair under six pounds and 47 centimetres tall.

The parents, Ashley Downing and William Hubbard, are from Krydor, a hamlet about 100 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The SHA said the family, and its new addition, are doing well.