

Lataevia Beezer, CTV Prince Albert





Residents in long-term care homes in Prince Albert are getting more access to freedom, thanks to a new transport van.

The Victoria Hospital Foundation made a grand unveiling of the vehicle on Friday.

Sherry Buckler, the CEO of the Victoria Hospital, said the new transportation will give residents at the Herb Bassett Home and Pineview Terrace more independence.

“It means a higher quality of life,” she said.

“Many of the residents have left freedom behind when they moved into a resident home…Now, they can attend family events, weddings, funerals and hockey games.”

Before the new vehicle, residents had transportation, but it had to be booked weeks in advance.

“So now they have their own transportation and it’s free,” Buckler said.