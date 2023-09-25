Saskatoon

    • Investigation launched after Saskatoon police dog injures suspect

    The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating Saskatoon police conduct during an arrest last week.

    According to police, officers witnessed a vehicle “driving erratically” in the area of 21st Street West and Avenue Y South around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

    Police say the vehicle fled a traffic stop,  drove into a park and crashed into a bench.

    The 32-year-old driver got out of the vehicle and ran, according to police.

    A police dog tracked the man, hiding in a nearby alley.

    The dog caused injury to the man’s arm and he was taken to hospital, according to police.

    The man was released from hospital with follow-up medical treatment required.

    He was charged with evading police and dangerous driving. The passenger, a 31-year-old man, was charged with breaching court conditions.

    Police requested the SIRT investigation following the arrest.

    SIRT’s mandate is to independently investigate incidents where a person has died or suffered serious injury from the actions of police officers.

    The investigation will examine police conduct — including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest and the cause of his injury.

    A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

