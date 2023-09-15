Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings

Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.

Documents obtained under freedom of information laws show Ottawa's Emergency Response Team-Special Activities Group was initially offered to help as Mounties responded to the stabbing attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022, in which 11 people were killed and 17 hurt.

An email from Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, says the specialized team was not available as they were -- quote -- "in between contracts."

RCMP said in an email that the specialized team was at some point deployed in response to the killings, but Mounties would not provide information on when the group arrived or how long it was delayed by contract talks.