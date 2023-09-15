Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
Documents obtained under freedom of information laws show Ottawa's Emergency Response Team-Special Activities Group was initially offered to help as Mounties responded to the stabbing attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022, in which 11 people were killed and 17 hurt.
An email from Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, says the specialized team was not available as they were -- quote -- "in between contracts."
RCMP said in an email that the specialized team was at some point deployed in response to the killings, but Mounties would not provide information on when the group arrived or how long it was delayed by contract talks.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Princess Diana's 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
Molecule only produced by living things on Earth has been detected on an exoplanet: NASA
New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed that K2-18 b, an exoplanet nearly nine times the size of Earth, could be an example of a theorized class of planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, vast liquid oceans and the potential to support life.
U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canada in deeply integrated industry
A limited strike by autoworkers in the United States is expected to affect the sector in Canada as the industry in both countries is deeply integrated.
Libya evacuates flooded city as searchers look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
Libyan authorities evacuated residents from an inundated city Friday and limited access to it, as searchers dug through mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead in flooding that has already killed more than 11,000.
Gondola crash at Mont-Tremblant: policy gaps contributed to death
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Regina
-
City of Regina now says there are no biohazards where city hall encampment was located
The City of Regina says it has determined there are no biohazards in the fenced-off portion of the city hall courtyard where an encampment was located earlier this year.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel reduced to rubble following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
'Make a difference': The new initiatives encouraging Indigenous Manitobans to vote
A "Rock the Vote" campaign is underway ahead of the provincial election to encourage more Indigenous voters to exercise their democratic rights.
-
Scott Oake and family working to open women’s addictions facility in Winnipeg
A new women's addictions treatment facility could be coming to Winnipeg, in honour of a woman who helped increase access to addiction treatments in the city.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday
Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.
-
Downtown Calgary base jumping stunt very dangerous, police say
A video, shared on social media on Thursday, shows a group of people parachuting through the downtown core.
-
'We need to tailor it to kids': family presses for childhood cancer research
Childhood cancer turns life upside down for more than 200 Alberta kids who get a cancer diagnoses each year, and family of a recently-diagnosed Calgary girl are pressing for more research funding.
Edmonton
-
Guns N' Roses coming to Edmonton in October
Rock and roll legends Guns N' Roses are coming to Edmonton.
-
Downtown Calgary base jumping stunt very dangerous, police say
A video, shared on social media on Thursday, shows a group of people parachuting through the downtown core.
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
Toronto
-
Family loses $7K Europe trip due to passport issues
A Canadian family was 'devastated' to miss a trip to Europe and lose more than $7,000 last month because of a passport problem.
-
Suspect apprehended after Toronto high school placed into lockdown
Police have made an arrest following reports of a threat made to a Toronto high school.
-
Charges laid after 2 TTC passengers hit with thrown bricks
Toronto police have laid charges in connection with a violent assault in which two TTC passengers were struck with bricks.
Ottawa
-
Car crashes into the back of a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after plane stolen, crashes at Rockcliffe Airport
A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a privately owned plane stolen at the Rockcliffe Airport crashed and struck two parked planes, according to Ottawa police.
-
Father asks Ottawa Bylaw officers to show empathy after receiving ticket in school zone
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
Vancouver
-
Accused in Chinatown stabbing expected to appear in court Friday
The man accused in the triple-stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend is expected to appear in court Friday morning in Vancouver.
-
Safeway workers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland vote 98% in favour of strike
Unionized workers from dozens of Safeway locations across B.C.'s Lower Mainland have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action – though negotiations are scheduled to continue next week.
-
All former youth in care in B.C. now eligible for education tuition waivers: minister
British Columbia has expanded its tuition waiver program to include all former youth in government care enrolling in post-secondary education.
Montreal
-
REM controls accessible to passengers on automated train to Montreal after vandalism
The owner of Montreal's new light-rail network says it is opening an investigation after a control panel cover on one of the trains was torn off, exposing all of the controls to operate the train.
-
Monster job of reorganizing services at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital begins
With Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital set to be transformed into a mega-building site in the next year or so, management is having to implement a major reorganization of its services. If the objective is to maintain all services, then the contributions of the entire Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, will be needed to achieve the goal.
-
Mandatory face mask guidelines return for MUHC health-care workers
Health-care workers at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) are once again required to wear face masks when caring for patients, according to a new directive.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s state of emergency due to wildfires set to end
A wildfire-related state of emergency in B.C. will be come to an end at midnight, according to provincial officials.
-
BC United MLA's defection to Conservative Party of BC gives them official party status
There was a major shift in B.C. politics Wednesday — Abbotsford MLA Bruce Banman left the BC United party to join the Conservative Party of BC.
-
All former youth in care in B.C. now eligible for education tuition waivers: minister
British Columbia has expanded its tuition waiver program to include all former youth in government care enrolling in post-secondary education.
Atlantic
-
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
-
Fire contained at Saint John metal recycling facility, shelter-in-place recommendation lifted
Saint John EMO has lifted a shelter-in-place recommendation that was issued across the city Thursday following a large fire at the American Iron and Metal (AIM) recycling facility.
-
'There will never be another like him': Thousands gather in Sydney for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life
Four thousand people packed Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life.
Northern Ontario
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
-
Sudbury police say driver was travelling 118 km/h over the speed limit
A 26-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with stunt driving following an incident overnight Wednesday.
-
What a drag story time is and why it matters
With increasing hate and harassment directed at drag performers in the last year, a Sudbury, Ont., drag queen is sharing their story to help foster understanding and acceptance.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 7 — Crown to continue case
The Crown is expected to continue its case, calling more witnesses Friday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of murder in connection with the deaths of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues.
-
Police seek suspect in string of thefts
Elgin County OPP are looking to identify a suspect captured on surveillance footage after a string of thefts in Central Elgin.
-
Drugs, weapon seized during traffic stop
Oxford OPP seized drugs, cash and a weapon during a traffic stop in Tilsonburg Thursday morning.