A public inquest into the death of a man who died in hospital after a crash during a police chase has been scheduled.

A media release from Saskatchewan’s Justice Ministry sent Tuesday stated the inquest into Jordan Lafond’s death will begin March 5 at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.

The 21-year-old Lafond was a passenger in a stolen truck that crashed into a fence near Bethlehem Catholic High School while the vehicle allegedly fled officers, police said shortly after the Oct. 23, 2016, crash.

Lafond was taken into custody before he was transported to Royal University Hospital, where he died the next day, according to the Ministry of Justice. He appeared to be in medical distress when he was taken to hospital.

Saskatoon police announced shortly after the crash investigators were working alongside the coroner’s office to determine if an officer’s use of force contributed to the death.

Police initially stated they believed Lafond died as a result of the collision, but at a press conference a little over a week after the crash, then police chief Clive Weighill said investigators were not sure if Lafond died of injuries suffered in the crash or if he was injured by an officer’s knee when he was taken into custody.

The public inquest is scheduled to run for five days, with coroner Tim Hawryluk presiding.

Inquests are meant to determine the cause, manner and circumstances of deaths. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.