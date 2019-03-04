

CTV Saskatoon





Morgan Gobeil has been released from hospital nearly one year after the devastating Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Gobeil spent 333 days in hospital in Saskatoon, his family said in a news release Monday.

He celebrated his high school graduation, brother’s wedding and 19th birthday while recovering.

Gobeil’s family said he hasn’t regained his speech or his ability to walk, but they are “hopeful that those are the kind of milestones we will someday be able to celebrate,” they said in the statement.

“We are forever grateful to our family, friends, neighbours, Morgan’s teammates and their families and the community for the continued and overwhelming support we have received.

“The messages, phone calls, visits, meals, gifts, but most importantly your prayers have truly carried us through.”

Gobeil’s “work ethic and determination” will help in his recovery and he will be working with a team of therapists in Saskatoon, the family said.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others, including Gobeil, were injured when the Broncos team bus collided with a semi-trailer while travelling to a playoff game on April 6, 2018.

The semi driver, Jaskirat Sidhu, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm on Jan. 7. He is expected to be sentenced on March 22.