When the Indian and Metis Friendship Centre held its first graduation ceremony in 1988, eight students were getting their high school diploma.

This year the centre celebrated 220 grads, the largest number ever. More than 500 family and friends attended as well.

“It’s pretty cool to be a part of the generation to change statistics and just not contribute to being another kid on the street,” said Aden Bowman graduate Teddy Shingoose.

It’s a province wide trend. More First Nations, Metis and Inuit students in Saskatchewan are getting their diploma.

The number of graduates rose to 2,446 in 2018 from 1,550 in 2009, according to the education ministry.

“It shows that Aboriginal, Indigenous kids are moving up the ladder,” said Robert Doucette, interim director of the Friendship Centre.

“They’re going to be paying taxes, they’re going to be adding to the positive environment of Saskatchewan.”

Shingoose has a job lined up at the Friendship Centre this summer running kids camps. He is trying to save up money to get into firefighters college in Manitoba.

He hopes to be an inspiration for younger Indigenous kids and sees himself as a role model, he said.

“I’m graduating and I’ve put in the effort and this is what I’ve been able to accomplish.”