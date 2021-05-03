SASKATOON -- A driver caught traveling at 170km/h on Highway 11 near Warman was also impaired, according to police.

Corman Park Police Service shared a picture from the traffic stop on social media.

'What’s more unsafe than driving 170km/h? Driving 170km/h while impaired by alcohol," the police service said in a Facebook post.

In the post, the police service said the driver's breath samples tested three times the legal limit.

The vehicle was impounded for 60 days and the driver was charged with impaired driving.

The driver will appear in court in July, the police service said.