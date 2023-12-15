Ice alchemists work their magic at curling Grand Slam in Saskatoon
As the Grand Slam of Curling continues at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, a small but mighty team of ice technicians is keeping the playing surface at world-class standards — with the help of local experts.
With 32 of the world’s best curling teams competing for valuable points, bringing with them sponsorship dollars and championship titles, the ice needs to be in top shape.
That’s why a dedicated two-man crew follows the Grand Slam to every event, carefully preparing the ice before every game.
“The Grand Slam is the professional circuit, so it’s really important to make sure the ice that we’re providing for each and every event is not only consistent from event to event, but also allows the shot-making that you see on TV,” said Jon Wall, ice technician for the Grand Slam of Curling.
To prepare the ice before a game, they scrape the existing layer of pebble off using a specialized scraper blade. After sweeping away any snow, they apply two coats of water to ensure an even spread of droplets. The temperature of the water dictates the size of the pebbles.
“Then we clip the ice and take off a fine amount of snow, that helps us dictate how fast the ice is and how much it’s going to curl for each game,” Wall said.
Wall started in 2008 and fellow ice technician Mark Shurek has been on board with the Grand Slam since its inception.
Together they evaluate all the variables that can affect a sheet of ice, making adjustments to try and achieve a level of consistency from arena to arena.
“Mark and I have worked together for a very long time,” said Wall. “We know how we work and he trained me, so that’s easy for him. But everywhere we go we’ve always had great volunteers.”
Joining Wall and Shurek are about 15 local volunteers, most of them ice technicians at local clubs.
For them, it’s an opportunity to learn from the best in the business, but also to have a hand in something they’ve watched on TV for years.
“It’s quite something,” said Bradly Malech, ice technician at Sutherland Curling Club. “You watch it on TV for years and years, and now here I am watching in person.”
Wall says they’re critical helpers, and it’s a chance to share tips and tricks with local clubs from around the country.
“We do get a lot of local curling club ice makers come out to help us so we like to try to answer as many questions as possible so we kind of leave something behind.”
Saskatoon’s unseasonably warm weather doesn’t affect things at ice level, says Wall.
“Drier climates like it is here in Saskatchewan, we have to watch it being too dry,” he said. “The ice will be normally pretty fast, so it’s hard to keep the curl so we have to make some adjustments.”
Malech agrees that the warm temperatures outside do little to climate-controlled arenas. It does however affect the members.
“The building’s climatized, the outside doesn’t really matter,” he said. “People might come in and complain that it feels colder in here, but it’s because it’s warmer outside.”
Wall says the local climate at the previous event offered different circumstances.
“Last one was out on the east coast, a little more humid environment,” he said. “A different way of making ice where we’re more concerned about keeping the speed because the curl’s going to be there with the frost.”
Despite crossing the country to spend weeks at the rink making ice, Wall says it’s a dream job.
“The Grand Slam of Curling is the best of the best, and that’s where you want to be to display your skill set,” he said. “Because it is the top curlers in the world, it definitely is a dream job. I’m very fortunate to be working with them and to have this opportunity.”
