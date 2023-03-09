'I was pretty surprised': Sask. man wins over $1M in VLT jackpot

A Saskatchewan man won $1,131,009.97 by hitting the grand jackpot on a VLT in Saskatoon.

Bruce Everitt of Allan made the win on March 6 at The Thirsty Scholar, according to a Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCL) news release.

He said even when the three winning symbols appeared on his screen he was not aware of his big win.

“The lady next to me told me, ‘It looks like you won something,’” Everitt said in the release.

“I was pretty surprised. I called my wife and told her right away, he said.

But the win still did not sink in when he woke the next day.

“I asked my wife, ‘Did I win something last night?’”

Everitt said he already has some plans for the money.

“I was recently telling my wife that it would be nice to be mortgage free. So now we can be.”

He also said he was thinking about taking a trip.

Since June 2017, 30 winners in the province have won the jackpot, for a total of $28,173,298.07, according to WLC.