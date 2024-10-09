'I'm lucky where I'm at': Sask. woman intends to stay in Sarasota amid destructive Hurricane Milton

Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region. Landfall is projected south of Tampa Bay, with Sarasota at the epicenter.

North Battleford resident Marilyn Nykiforuk is currently in Sarasota, and despite evacuation orders, she plans to weather the storm.

"I'm lucky where I'm at. I have good hurricane shutters up around the house. I'm hoping I don't get floodwaters—I'm far enough from the bay," Nykiforuk said.

According to Bob Robichaud, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre, the primary concern with Hurricane Milton is the storm surge — a rise in sea levels resulting from the atmospheric pressure changes and winds from a major storm.

"One of the deadliest things is the storm surge. So people remaining along the coastline, if there are any—and we are getting reports that there are some—are looking at a 10 to 12 foot storm surge," Robichaud said.

Windy and rainy conditions on a deserted street in downtown Tampa, Fla., during the approach of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Despite her preparations, Nykiforuk admits to feeling uneasy.

"Right now, I really feel stressed, in anticipation of something that's going to come. Then the sounds of the wind, the howling, the roar," she said.

With winds nearing 200 kilometers per hour, the storm is expected to bring significant destruction.

"They're already getting rain, already getting wind, and conditions are just going to deteriorate up until landfall. If the eye of the storm actually goes right over Sarasota, which is quite possible, there'll be a little bit of a lull," Robichaud added.

CTV will check in with Marilyn once the worst of the storm has passed. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall south of Tampa Bay at 11:00 p.m. EST.