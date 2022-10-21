'I just love doing it': Sask. man spends $25k on Halloween home display

Patrick Stuike is gearing up for his favourite night of the year.

“Just the smile on everyone’s face. Listening to grown men scream like little girls is my favourite,” Stuike tells CTV News.

On his front lawn, Stuike runs ‘Mayhem on Matheson.’

The Halloween walkthrough is build out of plywood. It’s filled with cobwebs, moving props and around the corners are his family and friends ready to scare.

It all started about 14 years ago, after Stuike got bored handing out candy.

This was one of Patrick Stuike's earlier versions of his Halloween display. (Submitted)

“So I bought a couple props and put them in the yard, started building fences. Then I decided, about six years ago to build a tunnel and I built that out of pallets,” Stuike says.

“It kind of escalated from there.”

Each year the display gets bigger. Stuike even sacrificed a lilac bush this year for more Halloween real estate.

He estimates he’s spent about $25,000 on lumber and props.

“I just love doing it. It’s a past time. Some people like to go boating and quading and I like to plan Halloween,” Stuike says.

This year, he’s preparing for upwards of 1,000 people to enter Mayhem on Matheson.