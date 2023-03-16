'I felt it necessary to keep the students inside': 2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized

Two Saskatoon Catholic schools were vandalized in the city’s west end earlier this week.

A Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) spokesperson said that both St. Marguerite School and Bethlehem Catholic High School were the targets for graffiti. Police have been notified, according to GSCS.

Saskatoon Police Service said they were aware of the incidents and were investigating.

The news was shared on social media Wednesday, with one poster saying “it’s absolutely disgusting what has been put on there.”

A message from the principal of St. Marguerite was also shared on Facebook, which GSCS confirms was written by the principal, Katrina Sawchuk.

“First, I would like to acknowledge that our school was vandalized with significant graffiti last night. It is full of hateful, racist, vulgar, and threatening language. It covered most of the middle years' walls, and into the parking lot,” the post read.

“Some of it was painted over and some of it was cleaned off. Due to the disgusting nature and racial slurs, I felt it necessary to keep the students inside so as not to expose the students further,” Sawchuk wrote.

Sawchuck also said that if the individuals responsible are found, GSCS would be recommending charges.

“I don't believe that it was done by a current student of St. Marguerite. I did classroom visits today to open lines of communication with the students, but also recognize it may be a sibling to one of our students,” the post said.

Sawchuk said the school would be in touch with other schools in the area to share information.

“It would be easier to see the violence within this act: much more difficult, but part of how I try to lead our school is to believe in the dignity and promise of the people of this community. That remains,” Sawchuk wrote.

Anyone who has information about the incidents has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.