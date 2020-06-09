SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Services Chief Troy Cooper has asked the Professional Standards Division to conduct a review into an incident involving alleged excessive force.

In a GoFundMe page, Renee Fayant claims she was the victim of police brutality on the evening of May 21.

Fayant said she had a few drinks with a friend in the friend’s back yard and was emotional because her dog ran away.

“I realized my dog got out of the fence and became stressed and then left the yard in an attempt to look for her. I became emotional and got into an argument with my friend about the situation so I'm assuming a neighbour had phoned the police in regards to a noise complaint,” she said.

The Saskatoon Police Service said several neighbours called, reporting an “intoxicated woman causing a disturbance.”

Fayant said when officers arrived they kneeled on her back and took her into custody for being intoxicated.

While she was in the back of the police cruiser, her phone started ringing, according to Fayant’s GoFundMe Page.

Fayant said the officer radioed his partner, informing him that Fayant had a cellphone, and the vehicle pulled over.

“The arresting officer told his partner I had been hiding my phone. When I pleaded I did not, it was in my pocket, he grabbed me by the back of my head, by my hair and slammed by face down onto the ground,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Fayant said the impact of the throw caused eight of her back molars to break.

“I could feel broken teeth in my mouth and I was unable to breathe due to the wind being knocked out of me,” Fayant wrote.

On the page she said she needs $10,000 worth of dental work, posting images of her teeth and chin — which she said had to be stitched up as a result of the officer’s actions.

Alyson Edwards, a spokesperson for the Saskatoon police, said no formal complaint has been made for this incident.

“We became aware of the GoFundMe page yesterday and the Chief has asked our Professional Standards Division to conduct a review,” Edwards told CTV News in an email.

“Part of that will be reaching out to Ms. Fayant to go over the options she has for making a formal complaint.”