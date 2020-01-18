SASKATOON -- After regulation time, two overtime periods and a shootout, the U of S Huskies women’s hockey team claimed victory against the Calgary Dinos at home, winning 1-0.

The deadlock was finally broken in the fourth round of the shootout by defenceman Leah Bohlken.

“I’ve talked to our goalies, and we’ve been working on stuff in practice so on that breakaway I thought oh I’m just going to try and pull it and raise it above her far pad, her blocker pad,” Bohlken, the game winning shootout goal scorer said. “Fortunately she slid with me a little bit too much and I was able to find a hole there.”

Huskies goaltender Jessica Vance stopped all 23 shots she faced for her fourth shutout of the season.

The Huskies move to 10-6-2-3 on the season.