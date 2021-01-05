SASKATOON -- Hunger strikes at provincial correctional facilities are entering their second day, as inmates continue their protest the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety's handling of COVID-19.

According to the ministry, 48 inmates at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre (SPCC) are refusing their meal trays while 15 are refusing at Pine Grove Provincial Correctional Centre in Prince Albert.

However, a ministry representative says some of the inmates are still consuming items from the canteen.

In November, 142 inmates and staff at SPCC were confirmed to have COVID-19. On Monday, the ministry said there were no longer any active cases among inmates and just one active case among staff.

An inmate involved in the hunger strike at SPCC who contacted CTV News on Tuesday said that many inmates don't believe that the jail is now truly COVID-free and that there are undetected cases.