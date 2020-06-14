SASKATOON -- Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench has called a local state of emergency due to the high amount of rainfall and flooding in the city on Sunday, according to a tweet by the City of Humboldt.

“Do not panic, but ensure that your sump pumps are functioning properly and that the discharge is directed outside,” the tweet said.

Mayor Rob Muench has called a state of Local Emergency due to the high amount of rainfall that fell within a short period of time. Do not panic, but ensure that your sump pumps are functioning properly and that the discharge is directed outside. — City of Humboldt (@CityofHumboldt_) June 15, 2020

Mayor Muench is urging people to avoid driving in a number of areas including Centennial Way, Barnes Crescent, Thompson Drive, 5th Avenue near 11th Street, 17th Street North and South of Highway 5.

“Vehicle traffic is causing property damage to homes due to flooding,” another tweet from the City of Humboldt said.

A number of CTV News viewers have sent in photos and videos showing flooding on some local roads.

A severe thunderstorm watch is currently in effect for Humboldt, according to Environment Canada.