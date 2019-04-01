

CTV Saskatoon





The Humboldt Broncos have signed Scott Barney to a three-year contract as the team’s head coach and general manager.

Barney took over the position in an interim role in December.

“I look forward to moving my family to the community and starting this new chapter in our lives,” Barney said in a news release.

Barney joined the team as an assistant coach for the 2018-2019 season. Under his guidance, the team made it to Game 7 of the first round of the SJHL playoffs.

“We are very proud to have Scott signed to lead our organization for the next three seasons,” Broncos President Jamie Brockman said. “He demonstrated a real passion and humility that we really liked. On top of that, he is simply a great person.”