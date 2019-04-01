Humboldt Broncos sign interim coach Scott Barney to three-year contract
Returning Humboldt Broncos player Brayden Camrud skates during a team practice Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. The Broncos will host the Nipawin Hawks during the season home opener. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 12:43PM CST
The Humboldt Broncos have signed Scott Barney to a three-year contract as the team’s head coach and general manager.
Barney took over the position in an interim role in December.
“I look forward to moving my family to the community and starting this new chapter in our lives,” Barney said in a news release.
Barney joined the team as an assistant coach for the 2018-2019 season. Under his guidance, the team made it to Game 7 of the first round of the SJHL playoffs.
“We are very proud to have Scott signed to lead our organization for the next three seasons,” Broncos President Jamie Brockman said. “He demonstrated a real passion and humility that we really liked. On top of that, he is simply a great person.”