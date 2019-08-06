Saskatchewan Air Ambulance has made a little history.

Last Friday, an all woman crew was dispatched by Saskatchewan Air Ambulance to respond to a call. It was the first time in the organizations 73 year history that a call was responded too by a crew made up entirely of woman.

Flight nurse Crystal Lybeck, Pilots Tammie Kulyk and Carly St. Onge along with paramedic Jen Rondeau say they helped a man experiencing respiratory distress in Northern Saskatchewan. The man was transported from Buffalo Narrows to Saskatoon.

“It was fun and exciting when we arrived here and realized that we we’re an all-female crew” Rondeau said.

Tammie Kulyk, who has been with Saskatchewan Air Ambulance for four years, says she hopes the historic moment will inspire more woman to get involved in aviation.

“If you want to work in aviation, you can do it. It takes hard work, you have to be very passionate about it. But there is nothing that I have ever experienced to hold me back as a woman in aviation. It’s always been a great place for me to work."

Pilot Carly St. Onge says Saskatchewan Air Ambulance is ahead of the curve when it comes to woman in the field.

“In aviation we have about six percent females. And at air ambulance here with the government Tammie and I make up almost eight percent of the pilots here. So we’re actually doing industry standard or better.”