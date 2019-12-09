SASKATOON -- A train derailment and fire has blocked a portion of Highway 16. Humboldt-Lanigan RCMP and Fire are on scene with CP Rail and Fire.

Highway 16 between Guernsey – just west of Lanigan - and Plunket is blocked off, and heavy smoke is creating a lack of visibility. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route south of Plunket on Highway 365 toward Watrous and north along Highway 668 to Guernsey.

There are no injuries to report at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.