High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
President of the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Louise Michaud says there is a 13 per cent vacancy rate in Saskatoon, or 310 total family and senior units.
“Some of them are in the process of being turned over,” Michaud said of the vacancies.
Homelessness has been an ongoing problem in Saskatoon, but Michaud says these social housing units are designed for people able to live more independently.
“When you're looking at people who are homeless and who have more complex needs that relate to addiction and mental health, we try to find opportunities to coordinate wraparound services so that we can see people successfully housed,” she said.
There are also specifications that some families are looking for.
“Although we have people that are looking for housing, they might not want to live in a specific neighbourhood where we have vacancies available at any given time,” she said.
“We might have small units available but we're waiting for units for a larger family.”
Michaud says tenants will pay 30 per cent of their pre-tax income.
The non-rent ready family unit shown to the media on Tuesday was in need of $10,000 in repairs.
“As you've seen today, depending on the amount of work it takes to get a unit rent-ready it might be vacant for either just a month, it might be vacant for a few months in order for repairs to be made in for it to have it brought back to rent ready,” she said.
The unit had been abandoned, which Michaud says doesn’t happen very often.
“Our main goal is to get people who are low-income housed, and housed appropriately and affordably,” she said.
“Those people would remain with a debt owing and we do take steps to collect those debts, but if those people, for example needed housing, we'd work with them on a repayment plan. We don't want to see families unhoused.”
During a tour on Monday in Regina, housing units had been broken into and had copper wire stolen, which Michaud says doesn’t happen as often in Saskatoon.
Approximately $1.3 million is dedicated to renovating and refreshing the 18,000 low-income housing units around Saskatchewan, and Michaud says the cost is generally spread evenly across the province.
“For tenant turnover the average cost to turn over a unit in in Saskatchewan is between $6,000 to $7,000,” she said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Freeland silent on tanks for Ukraine, but says victory would boost world economy
The United States and Germany are taking steps to send battle tanks to Ukraine, but Canada still will not say whether it plans to make a similar move to help the war-torn country.
Court of Appeal rejects effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision
The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected the Competition Bureau's appeal on the Rogers-Shaw deal.
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated' minister says
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated,' the minister responsible announced Tuesday. After months of delays, minister Karina Gould said that the federal government moved 'heaven and earth' in the last year to fix the system and speed up processing times.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
Regina
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
'We are people too': Roughriders launch mental wellness program aimed at youth
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is making strides in its “Win with Wellness Presentation Series,” a player ambassador mental health initiative for youth.
-
Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police
A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
City weighs recommendation to let workers swap holidays
A recommendation to allow workers to swap holidays for another day more meaningful to them is being considered at city call, but some worry it would be a step backwards.
-
Winnipeg Police Chief floats solution to ensure 911 calls are answered faster
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth says not all 911 calls are being answered promptly, and fees on mobile phones could help solve the problem.
Calgary
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
Calgary's ongoing downtown revitalization efforts to receive a $5M funding boost from the province
Announced Tuesday, $4 million of the Government of Alberta's money will go to the City of Calgary and $1 million will go to the Calgary Downtown Association.
-
Urn stolen from Calgary storage locker had ashes of victims’ parents: police
The urn was among several sentimental items that were taken.
Edmonton
-
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
-
Alta. man found guilty of defrauding friends, colleagues of $1.7M with sports business deals
An Alberta man was recently found guilty of fraud, personification and forgery in a scheme in which he solicited more than $1.7 million in investments from friends, neighbours and colleagues.
-
Alphabet to close Edmonton office of AI subsidiary DeepMind
Alphabet Inc. says it will close the Edmonton office owned by its artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind.
Toronto
-
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
-
'I was shot for being a TTC employee': Woman shot with BB gun calls for action
Alexandra Stoeckle thought Saturday was going to be a typical day at work.
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of southern Ontario storm
A snowfall warning has been issued for many parts of southern Ontario with a 'significant' winter storm set to dump up to 20 centimetres of snow.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 'Significant snowfall' possible for Ottawa on Wednesday
In a snowfall warning, Environment Canada calls for snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres, with more for some areas.
-
Strike votes planned for more than 120,000 federal workers
Canada's largest public sector union is launching strike votes for more than 120,000 public service workers after the union says talks with the federal government broke down over wages.
-
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
Vancouver
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
B.C. farmers ordered to pay delinquent Ambrosia apple fees after court rules rights not violated
A B.C. court has dismissed a claim from farmers in the Okanagan that a mandatory levy on Ambrosia apples violates their constitutional rights, ordering them to pay over $30,000 in delinquent fees.
-
Flood that closed aquatic centre in northern B.C. was intentional, police say
Police in northern B.C. say they believe a recent flood at an aquatic centre was intentional.
Montreal
-
Students 'stressed' after serious attack outside Montreal high school
Students at a Montreal high school are still in shock a day after their classmate was sent to hospital in critical condition.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another snowstorm moving into Quebec Wednesday
A massive winter storm is getting ready to blow into Eastern Canada starting Wednesday. The Texas low will sweep across Southern Ontario beginning Wednesday morning while Southwestern Quebec will start to feel the effects beginning evening.
-
Montrealer gets second Oscar nod for work transforming Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale'
A Quebecer has been nominated for an Academy award for his work in 'The Whale.' Adrien Morot is among the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating after man found dead in car near Vancouver Island rest stop
RCMP in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle along Highway 4 on Monday evening.
-
Victoria police capture wanted man who was deemed immediate threat to public
Police in Victoria have located and arrested a man who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants and was deemed an immediate threat to the public.
-
Police appeal for witnesses after fatal stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.
The Nanaimo RCMP are asking any witnesses to a fatal stabbing that occurred outside a busy mall on Sunday to come forward and speak with police.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Halifax council votes to register home of city’s first Black doctor as a heritage property
A motion to register a home that once belonged to Halifax’s first Black doctor as a heritage property has passed unanimously by regional council.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Former hockey player from Sudbury makes an impact in the fashion world
A local hockey player turned fashion designer had one of his jackets displayed on the mainstage of hockey in Canada last weekend.
-
Sault library challenges patrons to read ‘banned’ books
The Sault Ste. Marie Public Library is challenging readers to step out of their comfort zone.
London
-
Snowfall warning issued for London, Ont. region
A special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex has now been upgraded to a snowfall warning, according to Environment Canada.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east London
The pedestrian involved in a collision with a car in east London Monday night has died. Police say the investigation is ongoing after emergency crews were called to the scene at Hamilton Road near Watmar Avenue to the around 6:30 p.m.
-
London police make arrest after family dog stabbed multiple times
A 31-year-old man from London has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a dog multiple times overnight, resulting in serious injuries, according to police.