SASKATOON -- A scorching heat dome over British Columbia and Alberta this weekend will move east into Saskatchewan, bringing temperatures about 10 degrees above normal.

“There are a number of heat warnings for some northern and central regions of the province and those will be expanded more next week as the more significant heat moves into central Saskatchewan,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Justin Shelley.

Daytime highs in Saskatoon usually top 24 degrees Shelley said, and this large ridge of high pressure will bring temperature 10 degrees above normal.

“It’s not going to be quite the historic event that Alberta is seeing but we are still expecting temperatures to be in the low to mid 30s. The Saskatoon area could be at 35, Kindersley 36 and Lloydminster up to 37,” Shelley said.

Saskatoon has 10 cool down locations in the city offering individuals respite from the heat.