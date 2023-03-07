'Guardians of the north': Docuseries highlights firefighters in northern Sask.

A Sask. documentary series, chronicling the work of firefighters in the province’s north, is set to premiere.

‘Guardians of the North’ follows members of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), Muskoday First Nations Fire Department and Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management (FNEM) as they worked to battle wildfires in the province’s remote north during the summer of 2022.

The McCafe fire, which raged near Stanley Mission, burning over 12,000 hectares, will be featured in the series.

"It was an honour for us to embed with the brave men and women as they worked tirelessly battling fires in extreme conditions with the express goal of protecting the north," Chris Triffo, producer for Guardians of the North, said in a provincial news release.

The project marks a collaboration between Creative Saskatchewan, Wavelength Entertainment and the SPSA.

"We're thrilled to be able to support this project," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said in the release.

"The film industry has an inspiring ability to capture important stories and showcase our incredible landscape to the world through cinematography, and the 200 days of production activity have a positive impact on the local economy while creating jobs."

The project marks a win not only for the filmmakers, but also for the province.

The docuseries received a feature film and television grant of over $276,000, with the economic outputs of the project expected to reach $1.3 million.

"This is a Saskatchewan story through and through," Laura Ross, minister for parks, culture and sport, said in the release.

“Every $1 invested into this project is expected to generate an economic output of $4.65, resulting in a significant and lasting impact on Saskatchewan's tourism, hospitality and trade industries.”

The first of six episodes will air Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10 p.m. CST on City TV Saskatchewan.