Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
Greg Fertuck told the court he will not take the stand in his own trial and has no further evidence to call — concluding the evidence portion of the trial.
Fertuck is accused of killing his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck. The 51-year-old woman went missing in 2015 near Kenaston, Sask. Her body has never been found.
Fertuck is representing himself. His original lawyers withdrew from the case after Fertuck went behind their backs and made complaints about them to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.
The trial began September 2021 and has been filled with delays — largely driven by COVID-19 and the discovery of the alleged murder weapon.
Fertuck and the Crown prosecutors are scheduled to make their closing arguments on Monday.
Fertuck will go first, followed by the Crown, and a potential rebuttal by Fertuck.
Justice Richard Danyliuk advised Fertuck the rebuttal "is not a rite of re-arguing everything you argued the first time," but rather a chance to address specific statements made by the Crown that he didn't initially address.
Fertuck has been given permission to work on his closing arguments at the courthouse, rather than the jail.
The Crown's strongest piece of evidence is an undercover police video of Fertuck admitting to shooting Sheree at a gravel pit, where she worked.
The hidden camera captured Fertuck acting out the shooting, using his cane to imitate the rifle.
A key witness for the defence, Mary Ellen Lowdermilk, said she saw Sheree's semi truck pass her farmhouse at around 5 p.m. on the day Sheree went missing — disputing the Crown's timeline.
"This is a complex case with a huge amount of evidence," Danyliuk said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trend Line Poilievre’s support continues to rise as fewer think Trudeau should be leader, new Nanos surveys find
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
ArriveCan technical issues violated Charter rights, alleges new class-action application
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
King says he's 'reduced to tears' by good wishes from public since his cancer diagnosis
King Charles III said he had been reduced to tears by the messages he has received from people since his cancer diagnosis, as he held his weekly audience with the prime minister for the first time since stepping away from public duties to focus on his treatment.
Poilievre against transgender women in female bathrooms, changing rooms, sports
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Government of Canada announces $15 million in funding to combat auto theft
Government of Canada has announced $15 million in federal funding to combat the recent rise in auto theft, Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez and Montreal Police Chief said in a news conference on Wednesday.
Boeing removes head of 737 Max program in wake of safety incidents
Boeing removed executive Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max passenger jet program, in the wake of several safety and quality-related incidents.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. judge says White City teen enacted 'pornographic' fantasy in sexual assault
A White City, Sask. teen recently convicted of sexual assault and assault by choking was enacting a pornographic fantasy, according to the judge presiding over the case.
-
Sask. government says it is now recognized as province's singular natural gas distributor
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed it is now being recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as it continues to contemplate whether to remit carbon tax for January.
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
Winnipeg
-
'Anything you can do to reduce': 90K Winnipeggers asked to cut back on water use to combat pipe leak
A sewage saga continues in Winnipeg, as 90,000 residents are being asked to cut down on their water use while the city battles a pipe leak that has spewed over 200-million-litres of untreated sewage into the Red River.
-
Person found dead after fire breaks out at Glenwood home
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
-
River Trail at The Forks closes for the season
The River Trail at The Forks is officially closed for the winter, marking the shortest season in history.
Calgary
-
Dog owner pleads guilty to two bylaw charges in mauling death of Calgary woman, agrees to euthanize pet
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and fatally mauled a woman in 2022 has agreed to have one of his pets euthanized and pleaded guilty to two out of 12 bylaw charges Wednesday.
-
Driver suffers critical injuries after crash with Calgary CTrain
One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday morning after a crash between a vehicle and a CTrain.
-
Calgary man charged in Southland Leisure Centre indecent exposure incidents
Calgary police have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two occasions to a youth at the Southland Leisure Centre.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister announces $175 million for Edmonton to help build affordable housing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $175 million in funding to fast-track more than 5,200 new housing units in Edmonton over the next three years.
-
Council approves Wîhkwêntôwin name for Oliver; change to take effect 2025
The new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood, Wîhkwêntôwin, will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, after city council approved the moniker Wednesday.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer docked week's pay over 'range' of inappropriate remarks
A Toronto police officer has been docked a week’s pay after he was found to have made a number of derogatory remarks to colleagues and civilians.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
-
Toronto Blue Jays share new video of revamped Rogers Centre
“It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball.” That’s the message attached to a recent video update on the Toronto Blue Jays $300-million Rogers Centre renovations.
Ottawa
-
City claims 'no double standard' with regard to protest ticketing after no fines given to 'Freedom Convoy' rally
The City of Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services says there is no double standard when it comes to how Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets to protesters after some took issue with tickets not being given to Freedom Convoy protesters.
-
Opening date for Trillium Line still uncertain with final tests underway
OC Transpo officials are still not committing to an opening date for the Stage 2 Trillium Line, but are hinting that "very good news" might be on the way next week.
-
No measles confirmed in Ottawa: Public health monitoring re-emergence
Ottawa Public Health says there is a risk of re-emergence of measles, citing the disease’s re-emergence in different parts of the world.
Vancouver
-
B.C. budget deficit to rise, finance minister says 'it's the right thing to do'
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the budget she tables on Thursday will protect services and won't raise taxes for ordinary residents, but she also forecasts an increased deficit because "it's the right thing to do."
-
'Cruel offence': Suspect charged after allegedly stealing cane from blind, homeless man in Vancouver
A man who allegedly robbed a blind, homeless man of his cane in Vancouver's West End has been arrested and charged thanks to the help of Good Samaritans, according to authorities.
-
Handgun found hidden in a bag of chips during traffic stop, B.C. Mounties say
A driver's failure to stop at a stop sign in Mission, B.C., last week resulted in the discovery and seizure of a 3D-printed handgun stashed inside a bag of Old Dutch ketchup chips, according to local Mounties.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Government of Canada announces $15 million in funding to combat auto theft
Government of Canada has announced $15 million in federal funding to combat the recent rise in auto theft, Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez and Montreal Police Chief said in a news conference on Wednesday.
-
Quebec turns to Supreme Court to stop asylum seekers' access to subsidized daycare
Quebec is heading to the country's highest court to prevent children of asylum seekers from accessing the province's coveted subsidized daycare spaces.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. budget deficit to rise, finance minister says 'it's the right thing to do'
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the budget she tables on Thursday will protect services and won't raise taxes for ordinary residents, but she also forecasts an increased deficit because "it's the right thing to do."
-
B.C. man wanted after missing court appearance on organized crime charges
British Columbia's anti-gang police agency is searching for a Vancouver Island man after he failed to appear in court on charges related to organized crime as part of a suspected drug trafficking ring.
-
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
Eastern Nova Scotia brushed by snow Thursday; snow and rain more widespread Friday into Saturday
Areas of eastern Nova Scotia will see plenty of snow for the rest of the week, with more rain and snow widespread into Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
London
-
London, Ont. doctor launches defamation suit against Rebel Media
London, Ont. doctor and pro-Palestinian activist Dr. Tarek Loubani has launched a defamation suit against Rebel Media owner Ezra Levant.
-
London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
-
'It could even be dangerous': Notorious Hamilton Road and Gore Road intersection could soon get 'roundabout' treatment
Commuters traveling through an east London, Ont. neighbourhood could soon find themselves going in circles.