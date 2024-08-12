Golf club wielding ruffian had someone else's identity documents: Saskatoon police

SASKATOON
    A 39-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he was swinging a golf club at people on the street on Sunday.

    The first call came around 11:30 a.m. from the 500 block of Walmer Road in Caswell Hill. Patrol officers were told a man was swinging a golf club at the complainant, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    When checking the area, another report came in from the 100 block of 20th Street West about a man “intimidating people with a golf club.”

    Officers found the suspect in the midst of another confrontation.

    “The suspect then noticed police and began to flee on foot,” the news release said.

    “A short foot pursuit ensued before officers caught up with the suspect. Officers were then able to arrest the suspect after some resistance.”

    Police say they also discovered the man was in possession of eight identity documents that didn’t belong to him.

    He faces several assault charges, and others related to possessing identity documents of another person.

