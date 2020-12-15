SASKATOON -- Christmas is usually a time when people open their hearts and wallets for charity, but like so much else during the pandemic, giving is different this year.

Some in Saskatchewan are coming up with new ways to give to those in need while others are revamping tried-and-true methods of helping out.

Lauren Fairweather is collecting toiletries for those living in shelters in Saskatoon.

“Nobody woke up one morning and said hey I’m going to give homelessness a try, but they need somewhere to go and they need people to help them,” Fairweather told CTV News.

She said she's noticed that a lot of people don't necessarily see helping people who are living homeless as a priority and getting donations has been a challenge.

She’s posted her call on Facebook and is collecting donations through her email changeforgoodsk@gmail.com which will be delivered to The Lighthouse where she has volunteered.

Fairweather says COVID-19 has increased the need at the city's shelters.

“When the places that they normally go have to close for safety reasons or have to keep their doors shuttered or monitored, it’s that much harder and helping someone doesn’t hurt anyone,” she says.

Certain Facebook pages have also gained popularity since the start of the pandemic in March.

Debra Larsen is one of the administrators on the Community Free Site Saskatoon and Area and she says the followers have doubled since the start of the pandemic.

“I am so proud of our group and how far it has gone to help others all year round,” Larsen told CTV News.

The page is a forum for people to post free items to give away as well as provide a place where those in need can ask for items.

Some of the posts ask for food, diapers or clothing, then followers leave comments on how they can help and deliver items.

“I love seeing everyone helping out each other on our group especially because everyone is struggling these days. Complete strangers stepping up and helping someone else that needs it when they themselves don't have much is magical and a blessing.”

A family from Regina has also decided to do their part to help others. Erin Degleman, Kathleen Gettle and their mom Barb Collins wanted to help those on the front lines during the pandemic.

Degleman, a small business owner who makes cakes and other baked goods wanted to use her products to give back and involve other local businesses that wanted to pitch in, in an effort to say thank you to health care providers in their city.

They put a call out to local businesses for products and gift cards and they have compiled a gift basket each day since the start of December then they get nominations from their followers.

A draw is made every day and the basket is delivered to a recipient. Degleman says she’s gotten messages saying that it’s not just the recipients who are benefiting.

“Someone who said, even though I didn’t win, it’s so nice that my friend nominated me. Just to know that you’re being thought of and appreciated. It’s been overwhelming and we’re so happy to do it,” Degleman said.

We had an amazing outpouring from the businesses we contacted and so the original idea of giving the gifts away for twelve days turned into 15 days for health care workers and expanded to teachers also for an additional 8 days.

“Doing this has made me think that’s there’s so much that I can do for people, even small things.

Actually, for 2021, it makes me feel I should be doing more of these giving things,” Barb Collins told CTV News.