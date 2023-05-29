'Ghost bike' memorial grows where Saskatoon teacher died while cycling

A memorial, featuring bouquets and a "ghost bike" now stands at the intersection where a Saskatoon teacher was killed last week.

Natasha Fox, 33, was biking at the intersection of Wiggins Avenue and College Drive on May 24, where she died in a collision with a cement truck.

The white, memorial ghost bikes have emerged in recent years as a way to remember fallen cyclists and bring attention to the safety risks bike riders face.

“Everybody’s devastated,” James Arnold, a board member of Saskatoon Cycles, told CTV News.

The group is pushing for better infrastructure for cyclists around the university.

A "ghost bike" memorial grows at spot where a Saskatoon teacher died while cycling. (Chad Hills/CTV News)

“We’re all trying to get and move around Saskatoon. We’re all part of a community. We see a lot of adversary — cars versus bicycles, but no, we’re all in this together,” Arnold said.

The collision that claimed Fox's life is still under investigation by police, no charges have been laid.

PLANNED PROTEST

A Saskatoon student who feels a personal connection to Fox, is planning a bike protest, calling for drivers to better share the road with cyclists.

Fox taught at St. Matthew Elementary School, where 17-year-old Lucy Stobbe used to attend.

On June 17, Stobbe hopes many others will join her in a protest ride from City Hall, up the University Bridge and ending at Saskatoon police headquarters.

“I feel like now is like the perfect time to show the city and show the community that bikers deserve a spot on the road,” Stobbe told CTV News.

Lucy Stobbe, 17, has witnessed unsafe conditions while cycling to school each day. (Courtesy: Lucy Stobbe)

“I’m hoping to spread awareness that bikers and cars can be on the same road together. They can share the space, and it doesn't have to be a fight for life.”

Stobbe, who cycles about 10 kilometres every day to school, said it can be “appalling” how cyclists are treated on Saskatoon roads.

"As soon as I'm on busy roads, like Preston or College, I can be scared for my life,” the Grade 11 student said.

“I think one main problem is that cars don't know what to do when there is a bike,” Stobbe said.

MEMORIAL RIDE

Another ride is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, one week after Fox's death.

The organizer of the memorial event is asking cyclists to bike a route in the area where Fox died, ending near the spot where the collision happened.

Once there, a moment of silence will be observed.

--With files from Josh Lynn