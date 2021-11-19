‘Get educated on the challenges we have in society’: Saskatoon celebrates Transgender Awareness Week

Saskatoon -

It’s Transgender Awareness Week in Canada, which serves as a celebration of transgender people, and an opportunity to learn more about the community.

OUTSaskatoon’s Jack Saddleback is a Two Spirit transgender gay man, and joined CTV Morning Live Saskatoon to discuss the importance of the week.

“We look at the strength in the community,” said Saddleback. “We’re still here, we’re still thriving, and we’re still everyday people. We all deserve love, life and happiness, like every other neighbour.”

Saddleback says it’s more important than ever for Saskatoon and Saskatchewan to raise the visibility of transgender people.

“Get educated on some of the challenges we face in society,” says Saddleback. “Don’t assume a person’s gender and pronouns. Ask them their name, and the pronouns they go by, (it’s) as simple as that.”

Saddleback says there are ways to address issues members of the transgender community face – and that it starts at a young age.

“The lack of education within the school systems, around Trans and gender-diverse challenges, is very important. Spaces that we live in can be challenging, especially for children.”

Transgender Awareness Week wraps up on Saturday with the Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance honouring the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.