A family of five who died in a head-on collision in west-central Saskatchewan was laid to rest Friday.

A funeral service for parents Carissa and Troy Gasper, and their three children, Kael, Shea and Maks, was scheduled to be held in Rosetown.

The family was killed last week after their SUV collided with another SUV on Highway 4, near Elrose. A 71-year-old woman from Swift Current, who was driving the other vehicle, also died.

Carissa was 28, and Troy, a former Humboldt Broncos hockey player, was 26. Their children were six, four and two.

“The greatest joy in Troy and Carissa's life was being Mom and Dad to Kael, Shea and Maks,” an obituary for the family read. “They loved Kael with her loving heart, Shea with his mischievous grin and Maks with his big adorable smile.”

A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to build a playground in the family’s honour has so far raised more than $135,000.