Gas station sign gives Saskatoon drivers a shock

SASKATOON -

Drivers passing the Co-op gas station at Preston Crossing were in for a surprise Thursday morning.

A sign at the gas station read regular gas was selling for $2.39 per litre, roughly a dollar higher than the actual asking price.

The sign prompted many drivers to do a double-take, with many calling Co-op to ask what the actual price was.

MORE NEWS: Woman's dog killed in vicious Saskatoon dog park attack

A staff member at the store told CTV News the sign is frozen on one side, causing the sign to advertise its price for a dollar more than what it should be.

The other side of the sign shows the correct price of $1.39.