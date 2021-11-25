Gas station sign gives Saskatoon drivers a shock
The other side of the sign shows the correct price of $1.39. (Nicole Di Donato/CTV News)
SASKATOON -
Drivers passing the Co-op gas station at Preston Crossing were in for a surprise Thursday morning.
A sign at the gas station read regular gas was selling for $2.39 per litre, roughly a dollar higher than the actual asking price.
The sign prompted many drivers to do a double-take, with many calling Co-op to ask what the actual price was.
A staff member at the store told CTV News the sign is frozen on one side, causing the sign to advertise its price for a dollar more than what it should be.
The other side of the sign shows the correct price of $1.39.