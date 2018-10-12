Shaylin Sutherland-Kayseas received an eight-year prison sentence for kidnapping a woman who told people she heard Sutherland-Kayseas brag about killing someone.

Kathleen Belanger testified in the first-degree murder trial of Sutherland-Kayseas last month, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Dylan Phillips.

Sutherland-Kayseas was given an eight-year sentence for kidnapping and one year for intimidating a witness to be served consecutively. She also received one year to be served concurrently each for obstruction of justice and another intimidation charge.

During the murder trial court heard days after the killing Belanger overheard Sutherland-Kayseas joke and brag she killed someone. After seeing a television news story she realized it was the killing of Phillips and told two people.

Sutherland-Kayseas was charged with first-degree murder but Justice Shawn Smith found her guilty of second-degree. He said she intended to kill Dylan Phillips when she went to rob him, but that the killing was not done in association with, or to benefit, the Terror Squad.

For a first-degree murder conviction, the Crown had to prove the killing was done to benefit, directed by, or in association with, the Terror Squad.

Sentencing arguments in the murder case are scheduled for Nov. 13 at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.