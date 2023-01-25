Fresh air is the best medication for mental health: Outdoor advocate

Jeff Roe is an outdoor enthusiast who turns to cross-country skiing to boost his wellbeing. Jeff Roe is an outdoor enthusiast who turns to cross-country skiing to boost his wellbeing.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Homosexuality not a crime, Pope Francis says

Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as 'unjust,' saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ2S+ people into the church.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London