Freezing rain warning issued for Saskatoon

Saskatoon -

The nation's weather agency has issued a freezing rain warning for Saskatoon.

"A band of freezing rain has developed along the warm front ahead of a low pressure system approaching from Alberta," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in the warning issued Monday afternoon.

The agency warns that highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots may become icy.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

As the temperature cools this evening the "precipitation should change over to snow," the agency said.