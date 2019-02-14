A fresh bouquet of flowers continues to be a popular choice for those looking to spoil a loved one.

Feb. 14 is the busiest day for Saskatoon florists and it’s been all hands on deck at Bill’s House of Flowers on Broadway.

“Today we opened at 8 a.m., however, some of us were here at seven so we can wrap our flowers and plants so they’re okay for delivery when it’s minus 30,” sales associate Brett Don Levy said.

“Valentine’s Day is the single busiest day of the year, Mother’s Day is the busiest week of the year and Christmas is the busiest month-long season of the year.”

With the polar vortex continuing to blanket Saskatchewan, staff were more than ready to pack the 180 delivery orders, making sure they are delivered in pristine condition.

“We make sure all the couriers’ vehicles are nice and warm … we wrap everything in newspaper and then we use a thermal bag. They are rated for minus 15 so sometimes we have to use two bags.”

On top of the delivery orders, staff prepped 40 pickup orders and about 180 walk-in orders totaling more than 400 bouquets throughout the day.