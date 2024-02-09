SASKATOON
Four people facing charges after alleged Saskatoon kidnapping

Two men and two women are facing charges of extortion and kidnapping with intent to confine after a woman was injured.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., members of the Saskatoon police patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling in the area of Wiggins Avenue South and 9th Street East and observed an injured woman in the back seat, according to a news release.

“Continued investigation found that the woman was assaulted with a knife and had her life threatened by the four other occupants of the vehicle,” police said.

Police said the two men — aged 53 and 60 and two women aged 31 and 41 — have been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

According to police, the 31-year-old woman was found to be in possession of cocaine and was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance, and the 60-year-old man was found to be breaching his court-imposed conditions.

