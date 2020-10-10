SASKATOON -- Police say four people have been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery in downtown Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Saskatoon police were called to the 300 block of 2 Ave. N after two people were approached by a male suspect wielding a firearm who demanded property and money, according to a news release sent out by the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police said the man fled with other suspects in a vehicle and that the victims were not injured.

The vehicle was stopped shortly after for disobeying a stop sign and the four people inside were arrested for the robbery, the release said.

A handgun, a BB gun and an imitation firearm were found, according to police.

Police said three men aged 30, 28 and 26 and a woman aged 25 were charged with robbery and numerous other firearm weapon offences.

They are scheduled to see a Justice of the Peace later Saturday.