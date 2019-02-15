

A 79-year-old Saskatoon man is facing another indecent assault charge after turning himself in to police Wednesday.

Police say the charge is in relation to a historical sexual assault reported to have happened between Jan. 1, 1979 and March 1, 1979 in Saskatoon.

The victim is a 53-year-old woman who was a student of the accused at the time of the incident, police say.

He was also charged with indecent assault in September after a complaint from a 50-year-old woman who was also his student between 1977 and 1979, when the incidents are alleged to have taken place.