Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school

Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.

In a February 2022 email obtained through a freedom of information request and shared online by a former student of Legacy Christian Academy — now called Valour Academy — former school principal Lou Brunelle is seen reaching out to former Saskatchewan Party MLA Wyant directly.

Brunelle makes a personal appeal, asking the one-time education minister to work behind the scenes to boost the private school’s funding.

“Gord, we have discussed increased funding for our independent school for several years, and we appreciate your support for that. It’s now been ten years at 50 per cent operational funding,” Brunelle writes in the email, shared on X by former Legacy student Caitlin Erickson.

But Wyant, who announced his departure from the Sask. Party in February before launching a bid to be Saskatoon’s next mayor, disputes any allegation that there is a special relationship between him and the private school.

In a statement to CTV News on Thursday, he said it's not at all unusual to receive requests for funding as a sitting member of government.

"Requests for assistance for funding come to an MLA from many businesses and institutions across the city and it is the job of an MLA to advocate for them," he said.

Wyant says he learned of the allegations about Legacy Christian Academy when former students went public in the summer of 2022 and since then, "had no further communication with anyone associated with the school."

Erickson and over 100 students have launched a $25 million class action lawsuit against the school and its affiliated Mile Two Church.

The students claim they were subject to physical, psychological, and sexual abuse at the school — formerly called Christian Centre Academy. Those allegations have not yet been tested in court.

Five staff members of the school are facing criminal charges. A former coach at the school pleaded guilty to sexual assault last year.

The latest charges — sexual assault, invitation to touching, and assault with a weapon — were laid in September against the past principal, Ken Schultz.

The redacted email shared by Erickson on Wednesday reveals Brunelle and other officials at the private school were "100 per cent supportive" of then-Premier Scott Moe's directives to dismantle COVID-era public health restrictions, and that they considered Wyant a friend.

“Gord, I know you are no longer with the education ministry, but as our MLA and friend, would you be willing to advocate on our behalf to have something in place in time for this next school year,” Brunelle wrote.

In his statement Thursday, Wyant underscored the seriousness of the allegations directed at former Legacy Christian Academy staff.

"I have always been an advocate for protecting victims of abuse and believe allegations of abuse must be taken seriously," he said.