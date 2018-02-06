Former MLA Bill Boyd pleads guilty to environmental charges
Saskatchewan Energy Minister Bill Boyd speaks to media in this undated file photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 4:27PM CST
Former MLA Bill Boyd pleaded guilty to two environmental-related charges in Kindersley on Tuesday.
Boyd was originally facing four charges. The other two charges have been dropped.
He has been ordered to pay $5,000 for one charge. The Crown and defence could not agree on the amount he should pay for the second charge.
The judge has reserved his decision on the cost of the second fine.
